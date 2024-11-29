Four hospitals in Pattani temporarily closed due to severe flooding

Deputy Pattani governor Chaiyaporn Niyomkaew, wearing a life jacket, and officials wade through floodwaters during their visit to Yaring Hospital in Pattani province on Thursday. (Photo: Pattani public relations office)

Four hospitals in Pattani have been temporarily closed due to rising floodwaters that have inundated their compounds, requiring the evacuation of patients to field hospitals.

Floodwaters have continued to rise in many areas of this southern border province, affecting Nong Chik, Yaring, Thung Yang Daeng and Mae Lan hospitals.

Authorities on Friday announced the temporary closure of the four hospitals, which are located along the Pattani and Sai Buri rivers.

Dr Anurak Saraparb, chief of the Pattani public health office, said the temporary closure was due to flooding, and patients had already been moved to field hospitals. Doctors, nurses and health personnel were dispatched to check on the evacuated patients, he said.

Heavy rain continues to batter many areas in Pattani, compounded by high sea tides on Thursday night, resulting in a critical flooding situation, especially in regions near the two major rivers.

Officials in seven districts are closely monitoring the flooding. In the Muang municipal area, the province's main economic zone, floodwaters rose by 10 centimetres on Friday compared to the previous day, leading to the closure of many shops for three consecutive days.

Residents are uncertain when the flooding will subside and are concerned that runoff from neighbouring Yala province could worsen the situation.