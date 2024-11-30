B19bn to fix two northern provinces

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, speaks after Friday's mobile cabinet meeting in Chiang Mai. (Photo: Government House)

The government has approved 19 billion baht to fix infrastructure and utilities in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai following the recent heavy floods, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

The cabinet approved, in principle, an economic and social development plan proposed by the National Economic and Social Development Council, Mr Jirayu said after Friday's mobile cabinet meeting in Chiang Mai.

The plan includes urgent and long-term projects for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, with a total budget of 19.28 billion baht to resolve various issues affecting residents in the provinces.

In Chiang Mai, the budget will be used to repair roads damaged by flooding. In Chiang Rai, the budget will be allocated for fixing infrastructure projects such as roads, water supplies, electricity and other utilities, as well as providing relief for affected residents.

For Chiang Mai, the long-term projects include repairing and developing infrastructure to prevent and mitigate flood impacts, with a budget of about 5.2 billion baht.

This aligns with the government's guidelines for both short-term and long-term solutions in case of heavy rainfall and flooding in the coming years.

The cabinet also approved in principle 39 urgent projects in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to restore areas affected by floods. A total budget of 641 million baht will be taken from the central budget for fiscal year 2025.

Most of the projects focus on improving transportation infrastructure, riverbank protection and water drainage systems, as well as boosting the local economy through tourism.

Mr Jirayu also said that the cabinet approved a Ministry of Finance proposal to introduce measures to ease the financial burden on people affected by floods nationwide. These measures include tax relief for repairing homes and vehicles damaged by the floods.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed after the cabinet meeting that both northern provinces are now ready to welcome tourists. She encouraged visitors to explore the North, adding that the government will soon host "Winter Festival 2024" to boost tourism in the region during the year's end and early next year.

Regarding the PM2.5 haze issue, the cabinet is discussing solutions, including the use of innovative technologies to reduce haze levels, alongside other measures to tackle the problem. It is anticipated that these efforts will be effective, she said.

Regarding a co-payment scheme to boost tourism in the North, she said the cabinet will consider it if it receives a formal proposal from the tourism sector.