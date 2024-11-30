Flood death toll rises to nine in South

Half a million households affected in eight provinces, 13,000 people in emergency shelters

Rescue workers evacuate a child stranded by flooding in tambon Sateng Nok of Muang district in Yala on Saturday. (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation via Reuters)

SONGKHLA - The death toll from the worst floods in decades in southern Thailand climbed to nine on Saturday, as thousands of people were evacuated due to rising water levels.

The floods across eight provinces have impacted nearly 554,000 households, leaving about 13,000 people in 200 temporary shelters that have been set up in affected areas, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

Chana district of Songkhla province suffered the worst floods in 50 years, with video showing people being carried out to trucks from their homes inundated by a torrent of flood water.

Authorities in neighbouring Malaysia reported three flood-related deaths in nine northern states, where nearly 140,000 people have been displaced.

Floodwaters have begun to recede in key economic zones of Hat Yai in Songkhla, while other parts of the tourist district remain inundated.

The inner economic zones of Hat Yai were largely spared, with water levels in the U-Tapao and Rabainam Ror 1 canals falling about one metre below their banks.

However, Phet Kasem Road leading to downtown Hat Yai was still flooded on Saturday morning. The inbound lanes were open to vehicles but the outbound lanes were closed starting from Hat Yai intersection.

Motorists heading downtown were advised to use alternate routes via Big C-Khlong Hae, Khlong Wa and Sriphuwanart.

Hat Yai municipality on Saturday dispatched workers to clean roads in areas where floodwaters had receded.

However, neighbourhoods outside downtown, including Noppakao, Khuan Santi and Bangfaeb, remained flooded due to their proximity to canals.

The Meteorological Department said several areas in the South could expect more heavy rain and warned of more flash floods in affected areas.

Hat Yai shows signs of improvement, with floodwaters receding in some key economic areas on Saturday. However, other areas remain inundated. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)