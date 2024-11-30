Pornographer captured after keeping victim, 10, on boat for a month

Listen to this article

Police arrest a 23-year-old suspect, second from left, on charges of molesting a minor under 13. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

A 10-year-old child has been rescued by police after being sexually assaulted offshore of Rayong province for nearly a month.

Officers from the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) launched an operation off the coast of Rayong on Friday after receiving tips about the abuse. According to reports, a user on the Telegram messaging application was selling violent pornographic videos involving a minor.

Using clues from a video reportedly filmed in October, police were able to locate the victim.

Investigations revealed that the suspect's wife, who is related to the victim, had picked up the child to meet the perpetrator on their fishing boat. Authorities stated that the woman also filmed the assaults.

During the nearly month-long ordeal on the vessel, the suspect is believed to have assaulted the child over 10 times.

After being brought back to shore, the victim received assistance from a local orphanage to file a report.

TICAC gathered sufficient evidence to obtain a warrant for the suspect identified only as 23-year-old Setthawut. He faces charges for the molestation of a minor under 13 years old.

He was arrested on his boat while in possession of a mobile phone containing child pornography intended for distribution.