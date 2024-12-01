'Influential ties' not a factor in land probe, says Narumon

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has vowed to take action against any encroachment of Sor Por Kor agricultural reform land by a romantic partner linked to a former deputy prime minister.

Ms Narumon was responding to allegations of illegal use of Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) land by a "sweetheart" of a former deputy prime minister as aired in the Thai media.

Stressing she has not received a detailed report, Ms Narumon said the ministry remains firm that reclaimed Alro land is for redistribution to farmers, not those wishing to build resorts.

The issue stems from accusations by Thanadon Suwannarit, an adviser to the minister, that a resort illegally encroaching on Alro land in Saraburi might be linked to an influential political figure.

Ms Narumon said Alro, led by Itthi Sirilatthayakorn, continues to enforce policies initiated by the previous administration under Capt Thamanat Prompow, who prioritised fighting land misuse.

She was not cowed by the threat of political influence and inquiries into the matter were proceeding.

When asked if the allegations implicating a former deputy prime minister, rumoured to be Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, could hinder investigations, Ms Narumon insisted the law applies to everyone equally.

Alro secretary-general Sedthakiat Krajangwongs said investigations into the matter are ongoing and proactive.

When asked about the current status of the land -- Phu Nabdao Farm in Saraburi's Muak Lek district -- Mr Sedthakiat said Mr Thanadon's team is conducting on-site inspections.

The controversy gained attention after Inside Thailand reported on the potential seizure of assets tied to the romantic partner of an influential politician and a well-known businessman in connection to a resort encroaching on Alro land.