Body of missing Russian tourist found on Samui beach

Rescuers prepare to take the body of Kamilla Beliatskaia to Koh Samui Hospital for an autopsy after the Russian tourist was found dead on the island's Chaweng Beach on Saturday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - A drowned Russian tourist has been found dead on Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui after she was swept into the sea on Friday.

Bo Phut police were alerted by a hotel about the body of a woman seen washed ashore on the beach at 11pm on Saturday.

Local police, tourist police, a duty doctor of Koh Samui Hospital and rescue volunteers found the body, that of Kamilla Beliatskaia, 24, from Russia.

She and a man were reported missing on Friday after slipping off the rocks at the Lad Koh viewpoint amid strong waves.

The location where Beliatskaia was found is about one kilometre from the place where she fell into the sea.

Pol Maj Acharee Wutthiwattana and Pol Maj Booncherd Maneechai, inspectors at Bo Phut station, said the identity of the victim was confirmed by her close friend, whose name they gave only as Grey. A detailed autopsy is being conducted at the hospital on the island, they added.

Police believed that only Beliatskaia drowned. After looking at CCTV footage from the scene and talking to witnesses, it was earlier reported that two people were missing.