Greater Bangkok to face thick smog from Monday to Friday

Listen to this article

Thick smog shrouds Bangkok on Nov 16. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Pollution Control Department is warning that people in Greater Bangkok will face thick smog from Monday to Friday due to smoke from farmland and stagnant air over the capital and nearby provinces.

The department said on Sunday that on Saturday there were 184 hot spots in Thailand and most of them, about 140, resulted from fires on farmland. The smoke from agricultural areas was blown by northeasterly winds towards the southwest.

From Monday to Friday cold air would be expanding in the Northeast and cause stagnant air in Greater Bangkok. Therefore, during the period fine dust would accumulate in Greater Bangkok.

The air pollution would be alleviated from Saturday due to increased movement of air, the department said.