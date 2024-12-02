Govt seeks answer on ship attack

Listen to this article

Thai navy patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing crew from Thai trawlers that came under fire from three Myanmar vessels, leaving one person dead and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3)

The government has lodged a formal protest with the Myanmar government, after a fleet of Thai fishing boats were attacked off the waters of Ranong on Saturday.

The incident led to the seizure of one of the boats, along with its crew members -- four of whom are Thai citizens.

During a mobile cabinet visit to Chiang Rai on Sunday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government is opposed to the use of violence and is waiting for the result of a probe into the incident.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Thai officials on the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee has sent a letter to protest against the attack and ask Myanmar to return the seized boat and the Thai crew.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said he will summon the Myanmar ambassador to Thailand to discuss the matter and demand the release of the Thai crew on Monday. He said the four Thais are safe and in a good condition.

Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, on Sunday confirmed that Mr Phumtham has ordered Thai officials in the TBC to negotiate the release of the four Thai crew members and the return of the fishing boat as soon as possible.

The four Thais were among the 31 crew members aboard the Sor Charoenchai 8, which was seized by Myanmar following the incident on Saturday.

The rest of the crew were Myanmar citizens. The boat, along with the crew, were reportedly towed to Zedetkyi Island, also known locally as Yan Cheuk.

Maj Gen Thanathip said he expected the Thai crew members to be released "within days".

According to witness accounts, the attack, which involved several Myanmar-flagged ships and 15 Thai fishing boats, took place about 12 nautical miles (about 22 kilometres) off the coast of Koh Phayam in Ranong around 1.15 am on Saturday.

TBC is currently working out the exact location of the attack, Maj Gen Thanathip said.

During the attack, a crew member of one of the Thai fishing boats jumped into the sea and drowned, he said.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre said the Thai fishing boats were fishing around 20 kilometres west of Koh Phayam when they were approached by three Myanmar patrol vessels, which suddenly opened fire at them.

The attack prompted the fishermen to cut their fishing nets to escape, heading towards Koh Phayam, where they were rescued by a Thai patrol boat stationed near the island.

However, one Thai fishing boat was seized by the Myanmar ships and subsequently towed into Myanmar waters.

The crew abandoned the boat, jumping into the sea, when the crew member drowned, according to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.

The rest were rescued by the other Thai fishing vessels.

Two crew members from another Thai fishing boat sustained injuries -- one from gunfire from the Myanmar vessels and the other from electrocution.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Ranong for further treatment.