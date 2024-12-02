Bhumjaithai backs sea dispute debate

Anutin Charnvirakul

The Bhumjaithai Party is supporting Pheu Thai list MP Noppadon Pattama's proposal to hold a general debate over the 2001 Thailand-Cambodia memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint development in the Gulf of Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul was responding to the proposal by Mr Noppadon under Section 152 of the constitution to allow MPs and senators to discuss the MoU during the upcoming parliamentary session to prevent political protests.

Mr Anutin said such discussions are within the rights of parliamentarians to call and are guided by facts and intentions.

He said the government under His Majesty the King will never concede national benefits or territory to others for financial gains, so the public should rest easy.

"I'm confident none of that will happen as it has never happened before," said the minister.

When asked about the necessity of a House debate, he said it was up to parliament members to decide, adding the government is prepared to clarify any issues which arise during the proceeding.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said such a debate is redundant as several discussions on the matter have been held already since the saga went public.

He also dismissed concerns that without the debate, Sondhi Limthongkul, a former leader of the now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD), would organise a protest and take people to the streets demanding the government revoke the 2001 MoU.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he viewed Mr Noppadon's suggestion as worth considering but stressed the need to consult coalition parties first.

He said the government is in the process of forming the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that after the committee has been formed, negotiations will be held under various legal frameworks, including international maritime laws.

In addition, he said Cambodia acknowledges Thailand's clear sovereignty over Koh Kut island in Trat province, and dismissed concerns regarding opposition pressure in the neighbouring country to claim Koh Kut as its own, saying divergent views in democracies are normal.

Mr Phumtham said efforts are also underway to verify facts and counter fake news in the interests of fostering mutual understanding.