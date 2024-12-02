Guest caught on camera stealing hotel's money

Muang Pattaya police are looking for the Italian man shown in this still taken from security camera footage. He allegedly stole 4,000 baht from the front desk of an apartment hotel in South Pattaya early Sunday morning (Photo supplied).

PATTAYA - A foreign guest was filmed stealing 4,000 baht from the untended front desk of an apartment hotel while checking out early on Sunday morning.

Police said the guest, identified only as Andrea, an Italian, checked in on Friday at an apartment hotel in Soi Bua Khao, South Pattaya, and checked out on Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old apartment owner, Darinraya Kongsook, said a security camera captured the guest walking up to the front desk in the early morning, when no staff were on duty.

“This guest pretended to press the reception bell, then walked behind the front desk, and searched for valuables. He took 4,000 baht in a pink bag on the desk, returned the room key and fled,” Ms Darinraya said.

Security footage showed the thief was wearing a black tank top and knee-length shorts and carrying two packs, one in front and the other on his back.

Ms Darinraya said during his stay Mr Andrea, who could speak Thai clearly, took a Thai woman to his room and an hour later the woman complained to a hotel staffer that he refused to pay her.

“I’ve filed a complaint with Muang Pattaya police. I believe this foreigner is still in Pattaya and I want police to arrest him quickly. I want to warn hotel and apartment owners to be vigilant, to look out for this man,” Ms Darinraya said.

Police were investigating the theft.