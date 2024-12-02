King to review troops at Dusit Palace

Her Majesty the Queen joins a rehearsal of the military parade at the Royal Plaza, Dusit Palace, in Bangkok on Nov 24. (Pool photo)

His Majesty the King will on Tuesday inspect the Trooping the Colour which will be led by Her Majesty the Queen and joined by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The annual military parade is accompanied by the armed forces’ ceremony of taking the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King, the first such ceremonial event to be organised since the King ascended to the throne, said the announcement.

The event will be held at Dusit Palace’s grounds. It is part of the year-long celebrations of His Majesty’s sixth-circle birthday anniversary, which fell on July 28.

The event will be televised from 4pm on Tuesday.

It will begin with His Majesty the King travelling in a royal car from the Ambara Villa to the Dusit Palace’s ground through the Phuthon Lilat Gate.

As the royal vehicle passes through the palace’s grounds, the King will officially inspect the formation of soldiers.

When the royal vehicle reaches the royal pavilion, the King will make his way to the pavilion where he will wait inside as the parade begins. His Majesty will then review the parade led by the Queen as it proceeds before him. Her Majesty the Queen assumes the capacity as commander of the King’s guards of the armed forces.

The Queen holds the rank of army general while Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari, also an army general, will ride a horse leading the King’s Guard cavalry battalion in the same parade.

Next is the oath-taking ceremony, which Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee will lead. At the end of the ceremony, the King will leave for Dusit Palace.

Also, as part of Tuesday’s event, the Royal Thai Armed Forces plans to organise a spectacle featuring more than 2,000 drones marking the end of the parade and oath-taking ceremonies.