Cabinet approves 'retirement lotto' bill

Listen to this article

A woman looks for lottery tickets with numbers she favours at a stall in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The cabinet has approved a draft law establishing a "retirement lotto" aimed at helping people save the money they spend on purchases of tickets, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Tuesday.

He said the bill to set up a National Savings Fund (NSF) will now be vetted by the Council of State, the government's legal advisory body, before it is tabled for parliament's deliberation.

Mr Paopoom said that under the proposed scheme, no money spent on the lotto, even on purchases of losing tickets, would be lost.

"Every baht spent on the lotto will go toward the purchasers' savings, he said.

Tickets for the retirement lotto would be available to NSF members and self-employed individuals covered by Section 40 of the Social Security Fund.

These individuals would be able to purchase up to 3,000 baht worth of tickets each month. The tickets would cost 50 baht each. The winners would be announced every Friday at 5pm, with five one-million-baht prizes each week, along with a 1,000-baht payout for 10,000 other lucky ticket holders.

While winners would be allowed to claim the prizes immediately, they would only be allowed to claim back the money they spent on the tickets when they reach the age of 60. Until then, the money spent would be managed by the NSF.

Another policy objective is to increase the number of NSF subscribers from three million to around 16-17 million.

Those who back the seniors’ lottery say the scheme will likely succeed, as it taps into Thai people’s love of gambling.