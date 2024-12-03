Fire guts 'ghost ship' on Koh Chang

Listen to this article

A fire guts the old, unused floating hotel, known as the ghost ship, at Koh Chang Grand Lagoona on the island in Trat province on Tuesday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraithong)

A fire aboard an old, abandoned floating hotel known as the "ghost ship" sent black smoke billowing into the sky over the resort island of Koh Chang, off the Trat coast, on Tuesday..

Traffic police and JS 100 traffic radios reported the blaze in the grounds of Koh Chang Grand Lagoona shortly before noon.

The blaze began on the "ground floor" of the old floating hotel, which is mostly on land, and spread to the upper levels of the unused vessel, which was gutted by the flames, the reports said.

Fire crews fought the blaze but were unable to bring it under control.

Koh Chang Grand Lagoona opened in 2004. The resort features several kinds of vessels as part of the accommodation options for guests.

The burned out floating hotel was not used for guests, but was a popular site for tourists to take photos and also as a movie location.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.