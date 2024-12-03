Government ‘failing scam victims’

Senator says promotion of projects by Dr Boon Vanasin continued even as complaints mounted

Dr Boon Vanasin, the founder of Thonburi Healthcare Group, is accused of defrauding more than 300 people out of at least 9 billion baht. (Bangkok Post file photo)

A Senate committee has blamed the government for failing to protect people from falling victim to investment fraud scams such as the one involving Dr Boon Vanasin, the founder of Thonburi Healthcare Group.

At least 300 people have lodged formal complaints about losing money to the high-profile fraud, with total losses estimated at 9.16 billion baht, said Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma, assistant national police chief.

Dr Boon, 86, has fled the country and is believed to be hiding in China.

Investigators say Dr Boon used his reputation as a successful hospital executive to solicit investments in five medical-related projects worth billions of baht.

Sen Premsak Piayura, deputy chairman of the Senate committee on information and communication technologies, said related authorities did not take their responsibility seriously enough.

They allowed advertisements related to Dr Boon’s investment scheme to continue on social media even after many complaints were filed with the Huai Khwang police in Bangkok last year, he said after a committee meeting on Monday.

“The relevant agencies cannot just warn people not to rush transferring money or be greedy because doing so is to shift the blame to the fraud victims,” he said.

“How could such fraudulent advertising not be stopped?” he asked, adding that even though the social media platforms are not Thai legal entities, they are regulated under Thai law.

Sen Premsak said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), in particular, must be held accountable for failing to protect the public from falling victim to the scam.

And if DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong continues to turn a blind eye to many existing fraudulent websites, the senator said he would then have to petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission to pursue legal action against the minister for dereliction of duty.

Pol Lt Gen Samran said police are gathering more evidence requested for the submission of an Interpol red notice for Dr Boon, one of the nine suspects in this fraud case.

Last Thursday, police arrested Nawara Vanasin, Dr Boon’s daughter-in-law, on fraud and money-laundering charges, he said.

More warrants and searches are expected to be issued after the police raided two locations believed to be the offices of Dr Boon in the Rama IV area of Bangkok on Tuesday morning, said Pol Lt Gen Samran.

Fifteen documents were seized, including copies of land title deeds, hospital advertising materials and recorded meeting minutes, he said.