Welfare boost for 3 vulnerable groups

Listen to this article

An elderly woman carries a bag of rice and other items donated by the abbot and monks at Wat Klong Toey Nok in Bangkok on March 2, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Monthly allowance increases for newborn children, elderly and disabled people are expected to be implemented on Oct 1 next year, according to Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).

Speaking on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Government House on Tuesday, the minister said the last cabinet meeting approved in principle an increase of the current monthly allowances for the three vulnerable groups.

The aim is to provide a universal subsidy of 600 baht per month for every newborn child until they are six years old. The cash handout will not be limited to families with low incomes that have earnings not exceeding 100,000 baht per year.

"That income threshold would be removed, and the support will also extend to women in the fourth month of pregnancy," said the minister.

People aged 60-69 who now receive a monthly allowance of 600 baht per month would receive 700 baht, while those aged 70-79 who now get 700 baht will receive 850 baht.

Senior citizens aged 80-89 will have their allowance raised from 800 baht to 1,000 baht. And those aged 90 or older will have a new allowance of 1,250 baht, up from 1,000 baht, he said.

The ministry wants to ensure the cost of living for the elderly is sufficient given the current situation, he said.

People with disabilities who today receive a monthly allowance of between 800-1,000 baht, depending on their condition, will receive a flat rate of 1,000 baht.

Mr Varawut said the ministry will work with more organisations to find those who deserve but do not have a disabled person ID card to help them obtain one so they can receive the allowance and gain fair access to their other due rights.

The ministry will prepare data on each of the three groups -- children, the elderly, and the disabled -- to obtain the budget required for the operation. It will work with the Budget Bureau and Comptroller General's Department of the Ministry of Finance to determine the source of funds.

"We expect that at the beginning of fiscal year 2026, each target group of vulnerable people will receive the new allowance rates," Mr Varawut said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra marked the occasion by saying the government believes in providing equal opportunities for all.

"In recognition of the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I want to reassure everyone that the government will provide for their basic needs so everyone with a disability can live a happy, fulfilling life and reach their full potential," she said.