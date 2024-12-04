Ex-minister seen in Chiang Mai after release from prison

Boonsong reports to probation officers but needs privacy for now, says son

Former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom (right), accompanied by his son Dejnatwit, reports to the Chiang Mai probation office after his release on parole on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom has been seen in public for the first time since his release on parole on Monday, after serving more than seven years in prison for corruption linked to the Yingluck Shinawatra government’s rice pledging scheme.

Boonsong, accompanied by his son, Dejnatwit Teriyapirom, reported to a probation office in Chiang Mai on Wednesday. The visit lasted about half an hour, after which they left immediately.

Although the 64-year-old former politician now appears happier and shows signs of improved mental health, he still needs more time for himself and is not yet ready to receive visitors, Mr Dejnatwit said in a telephone interview.

Boonsong intends to enter the monkhood at some point. However, during his first year on probation he is required to report to probation officials every month, his son said.

Additionally, when he needs to visit his doctor in Bangkok, he must notify the Chiang Mai probation office and obtain permission at least a week in advance.

Since his release, Boonsong has been living with his son in Chiang Mai. During his probation period, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet.

The Department of Corrections said the former minister was discharged from the Department of Corrections Hospital on Monday after serving seven years, three months and 10 days in prison.

Convicted of corruption related to the Yingluck government’s controversial government-to-government rice sale deal, Boonsong behaved well throughout his incarceration and maintained an “exemplary” inmate status, the department said on Wednesday.

Boonsong’s release has been a subject of intense public interest because some believe it is somehow linked to plans to bring former premier Yingluck back to Thailand. Yingluck’s niece, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, insisted on Tuesday that there is no such connection.

Boonsong’s original 48-year sentence was reduced through four royal pardons to 10 years and eight months. He became eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of the sentence as of this month. He will be required to report regularly to probation officials until the sentence concludes on April 21, 2028.

The department said parole was granted because he met the requirements, having completed rehabilitation and programmes designed to prevent reoffending.