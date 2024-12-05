Rare tapir seen in Kaeng Krachan park

A still from a video taken by park visitor Tanongsak Semayai shows a tapir in the Panoen Thung grasslands area of Kaeng Krachan National Park (Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park Facebook)

A rare sighting of a tapir has been reported at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.

Park chief Mongkol Chaiphakdee told Hua Hin Today that the sighting was made on Wednesday night by Tanongsak Semayai, a park visitor who was staying at the Panoen Thung campsite.

Images of tapirs have been captured occasionally by camera traps, and footprints are sometimes seen, but up-close sightings in the park have been very rare.

Mr Mongkol said the sighting is a testament to the ecological richness of the park and the success of its conservation efforts.

At 1,200 metres above sea level, Panoen Thung is an expanse of grassland surrounded by dense forest. It is also home to rare wildlife species including barking deer and serows, as well as hornbills.

Park officials say access to Panoeng Thung requires a 15-kilometre drive from the Bang Krang Campsite, which is only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles. Visitors are advised to be well-prepared with warm clothing, rain gear, drinking water and food supplies if they intend to camp overnight to watch the sunrise.