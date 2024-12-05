Thais nationwide make merit on late king’s birthday

Listen to this article

People in Hat Yai district of Songkhla gather at the Na Khuan water gate at the mouth of the Bhuminathdamri canal, to pay their respects and loyalty to the memory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, to mark the late king’s birthday and Father’s Day on Thursday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Thai people across the country made merit and paid their respects on Thursday to the memory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on his birthday, which is also National Father’s Day.

In Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led representatives of the public and private sectors to give alms to 189 Buddhist monks at Sanam Luang on Thursday morning.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Privy Council, Senate, Supreme Court, cabinet, independent and constitutional organisations, Royal Thai Armed Forces, Royal Thai Police and other government and private agencies.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presides over a ceremony to lay floral wreaths at the statue of the late monarch at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Dusit district of Bangkok. (Photo: Government House)

Ms Paetongtarn then presided over a ceremony to lay floral wreaths at the statue of the late king at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Dusit district.

In Hat Yai, thousands of yellow-clad people gathered at the Na Khuan drainage gate, which is at the mouth of the Bhuminathdamri canal. They were paying their respects to the late monarch for his initiative to dig the canal to protect Hat Yai from massive floods.

During the recent flooding that has severely affected provinces across the South, economic zones in inner areas of Hat Yai were spared. And while high water levels were seen outside the city, the drainage canal quickly drained floodwaters into Songkhla Lake.

Local residents also took part in collecting garbage and clean-up activities in Hat Yai to pay tribute to the late king.

In Phuket and other provinces across the country, members of the public and local officials gave alms to Buddhist monks to make merit for HM King Bhumibol.

People in Khon Kaen give alms to Buddhist monks and novices at a commemoration ceremony held in Khon Kaen on Thursday (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)