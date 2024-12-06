Chinese driver hits multiple vehicles, killing one in Pattaya

Listen to this article

Police and rescuers respond at the crash scene on Thepprasit Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Thursday night. (Photo: We Love Pattaya Facebook page)

PATTAYA - A 39-year-old Chinese man crashed his Toyota Alphard into multiple vehicles, killing one and injuring four others on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 9.06pm on Thepprasit Road in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, Pol Capt Sanan Kotanan, deputy inspector of Pattaya police station, said.

Officers detained the Chinese driver, identified as Zhang Yigong, for alcohol and drug testing.

Police said the crash involved five cars, two pickup trucks and five motorcycles, with four people injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

A 30-year-old Thai driver, identified as Sahaprom Wongmak, was found dead at the scene. Police reported that security footage captured his black sedan being struck by the white Alphard, causing it to flip over.

Some roadside shops and residences were also damaged by the crash.

Kitti Thongsopa, 42, a witness who was at a nearby petrol station, said the speeding minivan first collided with two pickup trucks and attempted to escape, hitting other vehicles along the road.

Somsak Thamrang, a 25-year-old Lineman rider whose motorcycle was damaged, said he saw the van hitting other vehicles while he was driving. He tried to get out of the way but ended up falling.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.