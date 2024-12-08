Drugs found, over 100 arrested in underwear at Bangkok hotel party

Police stop a party with over 100 men in underwear at S31 hotel in Bangkok early Sunday morning. (Police photo)

Police arrested more than 120 people wearing only underwear in a Bangkok hotel room where they were partying with narcotics early Sunday morning.

Pol Col Pansa Amarapitak, chief of the Thong Lor police station, said police stopped the party in Room 2001 on the 20th floor at S31 Hotel in Watthana district at 1.30am on Sunday.

In the room, police found 124 Thai and foreign men, described as gay, in their underwear, along with a few women and a certain amount of ecstasy and ketamine, Pol Col Pansa said.

According to the officer, police were informed of a similar party in the same hotel room from Friday night to Saturday morning.

They learned that participants had to apply for admission via a private social media group. Plainclothes police had also done so but the group administrator rejected their applications.

Early Sunday morning, police were informed that many people were again entering Room 2001 again and it was likely that another party with narcotics was being organised.

After entering the premises that morning, police found the men were eating, drinking and listening to music in the large room. Police seized narcotics and brought all participants for narcotic tests.

Pol Col Pansa said that the men had already attended a party elsewhere before arriving at S31 Hotel for another session.

Test results later determined that 31 people, including one woman, had been in possession of narcotics and 66 others, including another woman, had consumed them.

Twenty-seven other partygoers had no narcotic residue in their urine and were released.

A source said that the partygoers included doctors and beauty clinic operators.