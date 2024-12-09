Russian man found naked in sea between Pattaya and Koh Lan

The Russian man floats in the sea between Pattaya and Koh Lan on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA: A naked and exhausted Russian man was rescued by a Koh Lan-bound speedboat driver in the sea about six kilometres off Pattaya.

Pracharat Satsuk, 34, said he rescued the Russian man on his trip to send about 20 foreign tourists to Koh Lan Sunday morning.

The Russian was floating and exhausted in the sea between the Bali Hai pier and Koh Lan, the boat driver said. The Thai driver threw a life buoy at the Russian, helped the latter get on the speedboat and gave him a towel and drinking water.

“The man was exhausted. His body had wounds possibly caused by seawater… Fortunately the current was not strong. He was not washed too far. If he was unlucky, he might be hit by propellers,” Mr Pracharat said.

The Russian man told him and other tourists that he swam from Pattaya on Saturday night and headed for Koh Lan but he could not make it, the driver said.