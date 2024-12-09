Foreigners, Thais arrested for making, selling pornography

Police detain a suspect at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Four foreign men and three Thais have been arrested on charges of making sex videos in Thailand that were sold worldwide.

Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in People Division, released details on Monday. He said the arrests arose from an ongoing operation to suppress the making of sex videos in Thailand.

The suspects were arrested separately in Bangkok, Chon Buri and at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Sunday.

Police investigators allege they were part of a gang that used Thailand as a base to produce sex content, such as travelling with Thai women by tuktuk and taking them to make sex videos at various locations.

The gang also worked with Thai sex creators, who were famous online, Pol Maj Gen Sarut said.

The videos were sold worldwide through online channels, which could negatively impact Thailand's image, he said.

The foreign suspects were named as British national Benjamin John Wilkinson, 40, Andrei Gerbennikov, 34, a Russian, Volker Matthias, 48, a German, and Zvezdan Stojanov, 32, a Serbian. The three Thais were Sangtien Wongkaew, 26, Thanasin Sathantip, 30, and Rattana Ritprat, 36.

Most of them admitted to all the charges, according to the head of the arresting team, Pol Col Pattanapong Sripinproh.

A number of videos featuring minors were also found in the possession of one suspect, Pol Col Pattanapong said.

The investigation is continuing and being expanded.