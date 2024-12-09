Five men found dead in fermented fish tank in Petchabun

The fish fermentation tank where five bodies were found in Lom Sak district of Thailand's Phetchabun province. (Photos: Soonthorn Kongwarakom)

PHETCHABUN: Five men were found dead in a fish fermentation tank at a fermented fish plant in Lom Sak district of this northern Thai province on Monday evening.

Police at the Lom Sak station were informed of the death at the plant in tambon Nong Khwai at about 5pm.

The dead men were identified only as Lam, 69, Lad, 68, Jakkrit Senanut, 50, Hia Wan, and Suparerk Chatchuea, 30.

Before the discovery, a 66-year-old woman – a friend of the plant owner – told police through the hotline number 191 that the owner was unable to contact his son-in-law and workers at the plant. Patrol police then visited the location and found the bodies.

Police learned that the plant owner had ordered workers to clean the tank before losing contact with them.

Police were investigating the cause of the deaths.