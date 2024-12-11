Wildly drunk tourist charged with assaulting police

Listen to this article

The Belarusian tourist fights security guards at a hotel near Karon beach in Phuket early Wednesday morning. (Photo: screenshot)

PHUKET – A Belarusian tourist faces charges after allegedly attacking police and security guards while extremely intoxicated - and his wife and children are returning home without him.

Police were called to the area in front of a hotel near Karon beach about 3.10am on Wednesday where a foreign man was causing trouble.

On arrival they were confronted by a large foreigner wearing only a pair of underpants, later identified as Siarhei Asychuk, 39.

A video taken by a bystander showed the man drunk, running wildly around and fighting with police and security guards trying to catch him.

He was brought under control and taken to Karon police station, but only after a long effort.

Mr Asychuk was charged with disturbing the peace and assaulting police in the execution of their duty.

He had travelled to Thailand with his wife and three children and they were booked to return to home on Wednesday, Pol Lt Col Aeksak Kwanwan said.

Mr Asychuk's family had visited him at the police station, and they were returning to Belorussia as planned.

The husband was held in custody and was due to appear in court on Thursday, police said.