Murder victim's wife drops out of race

Listen to this article

The widow of murder victim Chaimet Sitsanitphong, who had been eyed by Pheu Thai to run in Prachin Buri's Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election, now wants to pull out of the race following her husband's death, according to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Chaimet, 48, a former provincial council member widely known as "Sor Jor Tong", was found dead with several gunshot wounds on Wednesday at the house of Soonthorn Vilawan, the 85-year-old president of the Prachin Buri PAO.

Mr Soonthorn was arrested along with six aides in connection with the shooting, which was believed to be linked to a political dispute. A 9mm pistol and a shotgun were seized at the scene.

According to Thaksin, the victim had wanted his wife, Napapat Anchasanichamon, to run in the PAO chief election under the Pheu Thai Party's banner and the party had agreed to support her.

Thaksin said the party would now have to find a new candidate after Ms Napapat expressed her desire to withdraw, likely out of fear of further violence.

He called on police to curb violence linked to influential figures in the province, adding that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was considering setting up a task force to stamp out such influence.

"She is thinking about forming one and will oversee it herself," Thaksin said.

According to local political sources, Chaimet, a Thai boxing promoter, was considered the right-hand man of Mr Soonthorn, whose family has dominated Prachin Buri politics for decades.

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Akkaradech Pimolsri, who was assigned to oversee the case, said police have gathered forensic evidence.

He said that initial questioning revealed the victim, who was unarmed, entered the house alone while his aides waited outside.

Although no security camera footage was available, other pieces of evidence could be used to substantiate the charges, he added.

The seven suspects were initially charged with colluding in murder and violating the weapons law. The police have asked the court to issue a detention order and oppose bail because the suspects could interfere with the investigation.

The sources said that two of the suspects admitted to shooting Chaimet following a heated argument.