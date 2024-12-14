B300bn allocated for six dual-track railway projects

The elevated railway being built in Lop Buri will be the country's longest elevated track at 19km long. The section is part of the Lop Buri-Pak Nam Pho double-track railway. (Photo: the Department of Rail Transport)

The Transport Ministry aims to invest almost 300 billion baht to expand a raft of dual railway tracks next year.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced the plan to accelerate the implementation of the second phase, which will cover six dual-track railway projects.

These routes span a total of 1,312 kilometres with a combined budget of 298.06 billion baht.

Currently, the projects have received approval from the Budget Bureau and are awaiting review by the Finance Ministry and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Feedback from both agencies is expected by the end of this month, with the cabinet's approval anticipated by January, Mr Suriya said.

The six dual-track railway routes are Pak Nam Pho-Den Chai (281 kilometres, 81.14 billion baht), Chira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani (308km, 44.1 billion baht), Hat Yai-Padang Besar (45km, 7.9 billion baht), Chumphon-Surat Thani (168km, 30.42 billion baht), Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla (321km, 66.27 billion baht) and Den Chai-Chiang Mai (189km, 68.22 billion baht).

Additionally, the second phase of the high-speed railway project connecting Bangkok and Nong Khai, which stretches 357.12km and is worth 341 billion baht, is under review by the Finance Ministry and the NESDC. The review is expected to be completed within two months, with bidding anticipated within the next year.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported the latest developments in the construction of a dual-track railway connecting Khon Kaen and Nong Khai in the northeastern region.

The 28.67-billion-baht contract was recently signed by State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor Veeris Ammarapala and CHO Thavee-AS Construction, a joint venture.

The project aligns with the government's logistics development strategy aimed at enhancing rail transport efficiency and connectivity with neighbouring countries, including Laos and China.

The project includes building a new track parallel to the existing one, spanning 167km, with 14 stations, four stopping points, three freight terminals and advanced signal and telecommunication systems. Completion is expected by 2028.