Saudi Arabian couple saved after Jet Ski capsized off Pattaya

Listen to this article

Alamri Abdulrahman Mahdi seeks help for his wife on Jomtien beach in Chon Buri early Saturday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A Saudi Arabian couple were saved after their Jet Ski capsized a few kilometres off Jomtien beach.

Rescue workers were informed of the incident at 12.36am on Saturday when Alamri Abdulrahman Mahdi, 26, swam to Jomtien beach. The exhausted man who wore a life vest asked locals to help his wife who stayed afloat offshore with their rented Jet Ski vehicle.

Mr Mahdi said they had rented the Jet Ski for an hour on Friday evening but the vehicle capsized offshore. They floated in the sea for about five hours and finally he decided to swim to the short to seek help.

A team of rescue workers later found the woman, Alamri Atheer Saeed, floating about two kilometres away from Jomtien beach. The exhausted and trembling woman stayed afloast as she wore a life vest.

At their reunion on the beach, the couple hugged each other and witnesses including tourists applauded loudly.