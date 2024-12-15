Two missing in landslide on Thailand's Koh Samui

Rescuers use a backhoe to search for two Myanmar workers washed away by a landslide at a construction site on a mountain slope on Koh Samui early Sunday. (Photo: Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Koh Samui)

SURAT THANI: Rescue workers and soldiers are battling to find two Myanmar construction workers still missing after a landslide buried their shelter on the tourist island of Koh Samui early Sunday.

The landslide hit the workers' camp at a resort development project on the slope of a mountain in Soi Hima Thong of tambon Maret at 4am.

Pornchai Subprasert, the head of Samui Rescue Center, said eight workers were sleeping in the camp when they heard a loud noise and woke up to find one of the shelters had been buried under the mud.

“Initially, the two missing Myanmar were partly buried and were shouting for help. The workers tried to pull them out but had to flee the scene when another landslide swept the two away completely,” Mr Pornchai said.

Rescuers, soldiers and construction workers equipped with a small backhoe searched for the missing workers but were yet to find them. They were proceeding with caution as the area was still unstable and there could be more rain that could trigger mudslides.

The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) had recorded more than 200mm of rain on Koh Samui 24 hours before the incident. On Saturday, the Department of Mineral Resources warned that both Koh Samui and the neighbouring island of Koh Phangan were at medium to high risk for landslides.