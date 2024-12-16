Flood hit heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A flash flood hit the centre of this southern province late Sunday night to Monday morning after persistent rain and several roads were impassable.

The flooding reportedly started at about 11pm on Sunday. All roads in Muang district were about 20-40 centimetres under water.

On Monday morning, the Nakhon Si Thammarat office of the Public Relations Department reported that Phatthanakan Khu Khwang Road was impassable to small vehicles.

Completely impassable were Ban Tan-Lan Saka Road, Phutthaphum Road, a road between Nakhon Si Thammarat airport and Phu Yai Pluem intersection and Ramesuan Bridge.

The entrance of Nakhon Si Thammarat airport was 30cm under water.