Flood hit heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat
text size
Thailand
General

Flood hit heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat

PUBLISHED : 16 Dec 2024 at 10:32

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A flash flood hit the centre of this southern province late Sunday night to Monday morning after persistent rain and several roads were impassable.

The flooding reportedly started at about 11pm on Sunday. All roads in Muang district were about 20-40 centimetres under water.

On Monday morning, the Nakhon Si Thammarat office of the Public Relations Department reported that Phatthanakan Khu Khwang Road was impassable to small vehicles.

Completely impassable were Ban Tan-Lan Saka Road, Phutthaphum Road, a road between Nakhon Si Thammarat airport and Phu Yai Pluem intersection and Ramesuan Bridge.

The entrance of Nakhon Si Thammarat airport was 30cm under water.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING