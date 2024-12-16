Free SIM cards for poor, disabled Thais

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has partnered with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP) to provide 1.1 million SIM cards with internet packages free of charge as a New Year’s gift.

Registration is open until Dec 31, with distribution starting in January.

NBTC Commissioner, Torpong Selanon, said many people, especially vulnerable groups such as those with disabilities, lack access to the internet which is crucial in daily life.

The NBTC, in collaboration with the DEP, has launched a programme to provide free mobile internet packages to people holding a disability ID card or a state welfare card.

This would serve as a support mechanism to help improve welfare and ease financial burdens on people with disabilities, in addition to disability allowances.

The programme will offer 1.1 million SIM cards with unlimited mobile internet packages, each valid for six months or until July, at 20 Mbps speed. Voice calls are not included in the package.

The service is available from February to July. If it receives positive feedback, an extension may be considered. Eligible individuals can register for the programme via the “sim-disabled.nbtc.go.th” website until Dec 31.

SIM cards will be mailed to the address provided during registration as new SIMs with new numbers.

Those wishing to retain their current number must complete the number transfer process by dialling 151 + ID number + # and pressing a call button before registering via the website.

For more information, please contact the NBTC’s 1200 Hotline, DEP’s 1300 Hotline or LINE ID: @netfree_infinite.