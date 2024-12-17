Myanmar will free four Thai fishermen on Jan 4: defence minister

Listen to this article

Naval patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing crew from the Thai trawlers on which three Myanmar warships opened fire on Nov 30. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Myanmar government will free four Thai fishermen on Jan 4 after their arrest on a fishing boat off Ranong province late last month, according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham said on Tuesday morning that foreign affairs officials discussed the matter with Myanmar counterparts and learned that the Thai fishermen could be released from Kaw Thaung on Jan 4 which was the Independence Day of Myanmar.

Asked if Thai fishermen intruded into the Myanmar waters late last month, Mr Phumtham said action should be taken in accordance with facts.

Asked about Thai authorities’ defence for the detained fishermen, the minister said the matter was sensitive and he prioritised their release.

“I think this benefits the country the most. More answers to the question could have impacts. I also do not want the issue to be politicised in the country. Let me take care of the safety of the Thai people first,” Mr Phumtham said.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the Thai fishermen were accused of invading the Myanmar waters and Myanmar had to take normal legal prosecution process.

In response to the report that Myanmar’s court sentenced the Thai fishermen to four to six years’ imprisonment, Mr Maris said officials could seek pardon.