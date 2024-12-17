Floods in 6 provinces, airports remain open

The flooded road in front of Nakhon Si Thammarat airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

There was little let up in the flooding in six southern provinces on Tuesday, but the four airports in the affected regions remained open.

Pasakorn Boonyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said flooding continued in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Surat Thani and Trang provinces on Tuesday.

Eight people had died in the floods that were affecting 161,605 households.

He said the flooding in Chumphon was in Lamae, Lang Suan, Muang, Pathiu, Phato, Sawi, Tha Sae and Thung Tako districts. The water levels were declining.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, there was flooding in Bang Khan, Chalerm Prakiat, Chang Klang, Chua-uat, Chawang, Chian Yai, Chulabhorn, Hua Sai, Khanom, Lan Saka, Muang, Na Bon, Nop Thi Tam, Pak Phanang, Phipun, Phra Phrom, Phrommakhiri, Ron Phibun, Sichon, Tha Sala and Thung Song districts. The floodwater was receding.

In Phatthalung, floods were reported in Khuan Khanun, Khao Chaison, Kong Ra, Muang, Pa Phayom and Sri Nakharin districts. The water was falling.

In Ranong, the flooding was in Kra Buri, La-un and Muang districts. Water levels were dropping.

In Surat Thani, the inundation was in Ban Na Doem, Ban Na San, Chaiya, Don Sak, Kanchanadit, Khiang Cha, Khiri Ratthanikhom, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, Muang, Phunphin, Tha Chana, Tha Chang, Wipawadi and Wiang Sa districts. The water was rising.

In Trang, only Ratsada district was affected and the water was receding.

Danai Ruangsorn, director-general of the Department of Airports, said airports in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Surat Thani remained operational. However, intending travellers should leave home three or four hours early because of the delays on the flooded roads to the airports.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said six hospitals were flooded - in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani provinces.

One had been forced to close - Phra Phrom Hospital in Phra Phrom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Fourteen patients, 14 relatives and about 40 staff members were moved to Thungsong Hospital in nearby Thung Song district.

The five flood-hit hospitals that remained open were Thachang Hospital in Tha Chang district of Surat Thani; Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital and Thasala Hospital in Muang and Tha Sala districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat; and Langsuan Hospital and Sawee Hospital in Lang Suan and Sawi districts of Chumphon.