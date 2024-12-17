Thong Lor police do squats to atone for drunken misbehaviour

Thong Lor police perform 10 squats in unison, arms across each other's shoulders, in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police at Thong Lor have punished themselves by each performing 10 squats in a show of responsibility after a drunk colleague fired a gun during an argument with a bar security guard.

At 2.55am on Sunday, police were called to the front of a building in soi Ekkamai 5-Thong Lor 10, in Bangkok, where an armed, intoxicated man had fired a shot into the air.

There, they found the man pointing a gun at a bar security guard who was trying to reason with him.

The drunk man was later identified as Pol Sgt Maj Montri Meedetch of Thong Lor police station. A blood alcohol test returned a high reading of 136 milligrammes.

Station chief Pol Col Pansa Amarapitak on Tuesday called a meeting of all 140 officers under him and emphasised the principles of the use of firearms.

Pol Col Pansa then joined all his men in performing 10 squats in unison, arms across each others shoulders, as a punishment and show of responsibility for the misbehaviour of their drunk colleague.

Pol Sgt Maj Montri was dischargred from duty on Monday. He faces charges of possessing and carrying a gun in public without permission, firing a gun in public and assaulting and frightening others.