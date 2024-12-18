Drug smugglers change tactics

Authorities are tightening drug suppression efforts along the border with Myanmar after finding new tricks used to facilitate its transportation.

Lt Gen Somjing Koree, Deputy Commander of the 35th Infantry Regiment and his team on Tuesday inspected the operations of drug suppression units in Tak and Mae Hong Son.

He said army units have beefed up their surveillance measures, especially in Mae Hong Son and some parts of Chiang Mai.

This caused the networks to slow down their operations or change their transportation routes to Fang and Mae Ai districts of Chiang Mai province and also to some border areas in Chiang Rai.

"Our team discovered that illicit drugs are still waiting along the border in large quantities, but the transportation patterns are diverse, particularly with the movement of goods and parcels -- in modified vehicles, and hidden in agricultural products -- especially ahead of the New Year festival," he said.

Officials find a barrel stuffed with meth pills next to the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom. The barrel was to be picked up by a drug gang. Pattnapong Sripiachai

He said from Oct 1-Dec 16, local authorities seized 47 million methamphetamine pills during 44 arrests, including nine clashes in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and Tak.

The number of pills seized was 11 million higher -- up 23.95% -- than during the same period last year.

In addition, about 2,357kg of crystal methamphetamine, or ya ice, 140kg of heroin, and 802.86kg of ketamine were confiscated, he said.

Meanwhile in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, a combined military and police unit found a 30-litre drum floating in the Mekong River, which looked unusual.

Upon examination they found a lot of meth pills were hidden inside, said Capt Thanakorn Nalek, commander of the 2103rd Ranger Task Force.

They contacted local security agencies, including Preecha Suengthong, the Tha Uthen district chief, to conduct an initial inspection.

They found 108,000 methamphetamine pills inside.

According to information from security agencies, a large amount of illicit drugs was sent from the northern part of Thailand down the Mekong River to avoid patrols by the authorities.

They stuffed many pills into 30-litre plastic drums and put them on fishing boats, timing the distance and throwing them into the Mekong River so that the wind would hopefully blow them towards the shore and deceive the authorities, he said.