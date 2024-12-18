Amlo seizes billions in major fraud cases

Lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd, 44, greets reporters as he was escorted to the Criminal Court last month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) has announced significant progress in tackling fraud cases, including those involving high-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd, The iCon Group, and Stark Corporation, seizing and freezing assets worth billions.

Amlo secretary-general Theppasu Bavornchotidara and spokesman Witthaya Neetitham revealed the results following a meeting of the transaction committee on Monday.

Key details include the seizure and freezing of assets related to 12 major cases, mainly large-scale fraud, drug-related felonies and online gambling networks, comprising over 234 items with profits valued at approximately 836 million baht.

In the case of lawyer Mr Sittra and his associates, who were charged with fraud and money laundering, Amlo froze three assets, including land, buildings, and bank accounts, totalling 71 million baht.

From the case involving Duennapa Kaewkamnerd and her accomplices under Amlo's scrutiny for public fraud, a total of 122 assets and property worth approximately 669 million baht were seized.

There's also a public fraud and money laundering charge against a Chinese woman and her group. A total of 66 assets, including condominium units and bank accounts, worth 78 million baht were seized from the case.

Amlo also confiscated 22 assets, including land, properties and bank accounts, amounting to around 81 million baht, of Panuwat Jaiman and associates who were charged with public fraud involving money trading.

Regarding The iCon Group case, 103 assets worth 286 million baht were proposed to become state property, while 40 items worth 29 million baht were returned to claimants who demonstrated legitimate ownership.

Victims of the case have until Feb 17 to file claims, according to Amlo. The office will then compile a list of claimants and damage assessments before referring cases to prosecutors to petition the civil court for restitution or compensation to victims based on their losses rather than state appropriation.

For the case involving Chanin Yensudjai, former chairman of Stark Corporation, further actions for the assets seized from the case are being considered by the civil court. Amlo has submitted the case to prosecutors to seek restitution for over 3,900 victims. This involves 50 assets totalling around 3.24 billion baht.