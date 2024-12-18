Japanese phone scam crims arrested in Pattaya

Police raid a pool villa and arrest Japanese call scam suspects, in Pattaya on Tuesday. (Police photo)

PATTAYA - Immigration police have arrested five Japanese men allegedly operating a call scam centre that has been defrauding elderly Japanese out of about 5 million baht a day.

Pol Maj Gen Panumat Boonyalak, acting commissioner, said the arrests were made in response to a complaint from the Japanese embassy.

The embassy had informed the Immigration Bureau that a scam gang operating from Thailand was telling elderly people in Japan that they would receive refunds for past medical expenses worth millions of yen, but to make it work they would first have to send them at least 500,000 yen (about 111,600 baht).

Pol Col Chaya Panakit, the bureau's chief interrogator, said immigration police had subsequently raided two pool villas.

They arrested two Japanese suspects, Ukai Takayuki and Hatakana Hajime, at one residence. The two men allegedly commanded the call scam gang.

Police also seized 42 mobile phones and tablet computers, along with scammers’ scripts, recorded conversations between scammers and victims and victims’ data.

At the second villa, three Japanese suspects were arrested. Pol Col Chaya said Kenjiro Kimura, Takahiro Inoue and Katsuhito Yamaguchi were hired to make the calls to potential victims.

He said 37 mobile phones and tablet computers, lists and data of victims and scammers’ scripts were also seized at this villa.

Pol Col Chaya said one of the gang leaders was a member of the Japanese Yakuza. The gang had been tricking victims out of about 24 million yen a day, about 5 million baht.

The gang had Thai nominees running businesses to launder the money, he said.