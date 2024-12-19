Police profile transgender individuals in Phuket to boost safety

Officials collect the profiles of transgender people at an entertainment place on Bangla Road in Phuket at 1am on Thursday. (Photo: Patong police station)

PHUKET — Police are documenting the profiles of transgender people working at a well-known nightlife area in this popular tourist destination to enhance public safety.

Local police and administrative officials have implemented this measure along Bangla Road, near Patong beach.

Pol Col Chalermchai Hernsawat, chief of the Patong police station, said on Thursday that the initiative aims to reduce tourist-related fights while encouraging locals to act as informants for crime prevention in the area.

The profile registration began a few days ago and continued early Thursday morning along Bangla Road, which is packed with entertainment venues, restaurants and hotels.