Gunman kills self after gunning down 2

Listen to this article

Police searched the house where the 30-year-old shooter was hiding after killing two people in Bueng Kan on Thursday. (Screenshot from Sawang Wilai Bueng Kan's Facebook)

BUENG KAN – A man fatally shot himself after killing two people in this northeastern province on Thursday.

Don Ya Nang police were called to the scene at 12.50pm and found two dead bodies in tambon Nong Hua Chang of Phon Charoen district. Two others, including a rescue worker, were injured.

According to reports, the gunman appeared to be under the influence of drugs, shooting randomly, and the two victims were passers-by.

The gunman, later identified as 30-year-old Sakkarin Singto, fled the scene after the shootings. Over 30 police officers cordoned off the area, conducting a search for him.

At 1pm, Sakkarin was reported to have taken his own life in his home, where he had been hiding after firing several shots to threaten the officers.

Authorities were investigating the incident.