Austrian arrested for fatal jet ski crash in Phuket

Thai authorities arrest Austrian national David Robert Herbst, wearing a white T-shirt, at a room on Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province on Thursday. The arrest followed a fatal jet ski crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Russian man in Phuket on Tuesday. Photo: Karon police station

PHUKET/KRABI — An Austrian man was arrested in Krabi on Thursday for allegedly driving a jet ski that struck and killed a Russian man off Karon Beach in Phuket on Tuesday.

Police and immigration officers arrested David Robert Herbst, 25, on Koh Phi Phi in the southern province of Krabi following an investigation into the fatal incident.

The incident was reported around 7pm on Tuesday by a food stall operator in the tambon Karon, who was alerted by a foreign national witnessing the crash. The tourist provided a video of the incident, which the stall operator then shared with the authorities.

After being notified, police and officials from the Pak Bang water rescue centre arrived at the scene to conduct a search. At 12.45am on Wednesday, local fishermen discovered the body of a 58-year-old Russian man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, near rocks in the area.

The Russian national arrived in Thailand on Dec 11 and was scheduled to stay until Sunday, residing alone at Lae Lay Suites Karon.

According to a police investigation, he was seen walking from his accommodation to Karon beach around 5.15pm on Tuesday before going for a swim.

An initial autopsy indicated he died from drowning, with no evidence of being struck by a hard object, and no broken bones were found.

Police then launched an intensive investigation to determine the exact cause of his death. They examined closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and located the foreign witness.

The tourist confirmed that the Russian man had been struck by the jet ski. CCTV footage confirmed this, showing the speeding jet ski striking him before fleeing the scene.

After gathering sufficient evidence, investigators sought court approval to issue an arrest warrant for the jet ski driver, who was subsequently apprehended on Koh Phi Phi.

The Austrian man was transferred to Karon police for legal action.