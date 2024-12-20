Metal musician linked to gambling website

Listen to this article

Police question signer Khiwatkarin Chaisuriyakul in his condominium room in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok on Friday for alleged involvement in a gambling website. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)

The lead singer of a popular Thai metal band has been arrested in Bangkok for alleged involvement in a gambling website with over 50 million baht in monthly turnover.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) apprehended Khiwatkarin Chaisuriyakul, the lead singer of Versus, at his condominium room in the Ramkhamhaeng area, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, CCIB chief, said on Friday.

Police had earlier arrested other members of the network linked to the gambling sites lenhuay365 and ufabet9. They reportedly encouraged customers to transfer money to bet online, with web administrators providing advice on applications to use and money transactions.

Following a month-long investigation, police had obtained sufficient evidence to seek search and arrest warrants for over 60 people who had opened mule bank accounts for the network, which had more than 50 million baht in circulation.

Seven more arrest warrants were then sought for those who were owners of major mule accounts, said the CCIB chief. The officers raided three locations in the Bang Kapi, Wang Thong Lang and Navamin-Lat Phrao areas in Bangkok.

They later managed to arrest Khiwatkarin, who they said was in charge of the site’s bank accounts, overseeing websites and withdrawing money from ATMs in Bangkok. He was arrested at his condominium room in the Ramkhamhaeng area.

Seized from him was a Mercedes-Benz A200, a computer, a mobile phone and 58 bank passbooks.

During questioning, Khiwatkarin, 37, told officers that he had been spending more than he earned. This drove him to seek ways to earn extra income.

The band Versus responded to news of the arrest by posting a message on its Facebook page:

“Now, Fueang (Khiwatkarin’s nickname) is no longer a member of the band. We, the four remaining members, are not aware of Fueang’s sources of income. (Income from) everything in our band such as songs and music videos is equally shared among us. We have received financial support from Hub Records only.

“We feel shocked and sad, like others. Fueang was a good member of the band who worked at the fullest capacity. Now, Versus has to temporarily take a break until the time is right or if there is anyone who can act as a frontman in place of Fueang.”