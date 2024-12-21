Songsak backs locals in land dispute

Listen to this article

A view of Khao Kradong in Muang district of Buri Ram from the highest point in Khao Kradong Forest Park. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Songsak Thongsri, the Deputy Minister of Interior, said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) appears to be at fault in a land dispute in Khao Kradong, Buri Ram.

Mr Songsak and officials on Friday visited the disputed land area in Muang district and met with over 400 affected residents who shared their concerns over the land ownership dispute.

Villagers from Samet and Isan sub-districts in Muang district showed him land ownership documents, including title deeds and Nor Sor 3 documents, to assert their lawful residency on the contested land they claim was first occupied by their ancestors.

Some villagers said they had settled in the area before the railway was constructed, denying allegations of encroaching on the railway land.

The ministerial team inspected the disputed railway boundary and nearby residential areas. The disputed area covers about 5,083 rai in seven villages in two subdistricts. The dispute impacts 4,712 households with a population of around 7,641 people and 12 government agencies, such as the Buri Ram Provincial Hall, the Provincial Administration Organisation, police stations, schools and the Volunteer Defense Corps.

As a Buri Ram native, Mr Songsak empathised with the affected residents and highlighted miscommunications regarding whether the land belonged to the SRT. He noted that the issue has caused confusion and harm to residents due to conflicting claims and unclear legal boundaries.

After talking with the residents, he expressed scepticism over whether the disputed land legally belonged to the SRT.

Mr Songsak said he believed SRT violated the residents' rights after listening to them.

He emphasised the importance of the Department of Lands (DoL) and provincial governors convening discussions with affected residents who presented title deeds to support their claims. Mr Songsak instructed the DoL to review the evidence thoroughly and strictly adhere to the law to protect citizens' rights.

He said the lack of clear ownership has already led to difficulties in the residents using land titles for financial transactions or securing loans from banks.

Sombat La-on, a Buri Ram Provincial Land officer, said the DoL has adhered to court rulings, which include 35 cases where the SRT sued residents and vice versa.

The investigative committee concluded that the evidence presented by the SRT lacks sufficient clarity to warrant the revocation of residents' land titles. The committee suggested halting actions against the titles, a resolution that benefits residents who have fought to retain their land rights.

The SRT has appealed the DoL's decision.