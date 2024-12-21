Casino legalisation bill gives government the final say

Listen to this article

Police raid an illegal casino in a hotel in Nonthaburi in November last year. (Police photo)

The government will determine where casino-entertainment complexes will be located to ensure fairness among bidders in the project, if the bill legalising gambling in the country becomes law, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

"If the locations are chosen by the government, this will allow investors to compete fairly in the bidding. This will prevent the bid specifications or conditions from being designed or fixed to favour a particular bidder," Mr Julapun said.

"Some investors may have their own land and want to push a casino-entertainment complex to be constructed on their land," he added.

He said that a government committee would decide how many casino complexes will be built in the country. When a number is decided, the committee will present the matter to the cabinet for approval, he said, as required under the current version of the bill.

"The project will be a game changer as it will help boost tourism with tourist spending expected to increase," Mr Julapun said.

"An investment of at least 100 billion baht will be required for such a complex, and the project will stimulate the economy. Construction is expected to take three to four years and boost GDP by 0.2% annually. After it is open for service, it is also expected to boost GDP by 0.7%," he said.

According to a study by the Fiscal Policy Office, the establishment of entertainment complexes in Thailand could attract an additional 5–20% more foreign tourists, increasing the average spending rate per visitor to 60,000 baht from the current 40,000 baht.

The government is pressing ahead with the bill to set up entertainment complexes and allow casinos to operate legally within them.

A public hearing on the bill was completed in August. The bill, along with the required feedback, is expected to be submitted to the cabinet by the end of this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Under the bill's 65 sections, an entertainment complex must acquire a licence to operate, which would be valid for up to 30 years.

An operator must also pay 5 billion baht to register, plus an annual payment of 1 billion baht. Each complex will be assessed every five years. After 30 years, the licence can be renewed for another 10 years.

Individuals under the age of 20 are prohibited from entering such venues. The complexes are open to all foreigners, but Thais must pay an entrance fee of 5,000 baht.

Under the bill, a policy board will be set up and chaired by the prime minister. It will be responsible for setting the rules and regulations governing gaming complexes.

Five venues are seen as potential hosts: two in Bangkok and one each in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Mr Julapun previously said the ministry would hold talks with coalition partners to convince them to support the casino-entertainment complex project.

The project is part of the Pheu Thai-led government's policy statement, which Premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra outlined in parliament on Sept 12.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul earlier said the casino scheme should be discussed by coalition partners before its submission to the cabinet.