Bail denied for Prachin Buri shooting suspects

Soonthorn Vilawan, the 85-year-old patriarch of Prachin Buri’s most powerful political family, is one of the seven suspects in the fatal shooting of Mr Soonthorn’s adopted son following an argument about the upcoming provincial elections.

He said the 85-year-old suspect can seek medical treatment outside prison during detention, but neither Mr Soonthorn nor his six associates can receive any suspension, as they are still just suspects, not convicted criminals.

Mr Soonthorn, a member of the Bhumjaithai Party and father of former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan, has been in custody in connection with the Dec 11 shooting of Chaimet Sitsanitpong, a provincial council member.

Mr Soonthorn, a veteran politician whose family has dominated Prachin Buri politics for decades, is the current chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO).

Chaimet, 48, widely known as “Sor Jor Tong”, was found dead with several gunshot wounds at Mr Soonthorn’s house. Two of the suspects admitted to shooting Chaimet following a heated argument, while Mr Soonthorn claimed he was resting in his room when the shooting occurred.

The shooting is said to have stemmed from a political conflict, as Chaimet supported his wife, Napaphat Anchasanichamon, in her bid to run for president of the Prachin Buri PAO under the Pheu Thai Party banner.

The suspects, who are being held in Nakhon Nayok prison, face charges of premeditated murder and illegal firearm possession.

The Prachin Buri Provincial Court denied them bail due to the severity of the charges.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police plan to ask the court to transfer the suspects from Nakhon Nayok to Bangkok Remand Prison once the case is transferred from the police to the CSD, said Pol Col Anek Taosupap, the CSD deputy commander.