Kids blow B27k a year on vaping

Listen to this article

Young Thai vapers spend an average of 26,994 baht a year, or 2,245 baht a month, on the habit, mostly from money given to them by their parents as living allowances, a recent survey found.

A network of youth empowerment and health advocacy groups is trying to encourage these youngsters to turn their vaping expenses into savings and investments, which could earn them an estimated 1.87 million baht each in the next 30 years.

Phatcharaphan Prachuaplap, secretary-general of Thailand Youth Institute (TYI), said he was appalled by the survey's findings, especially with many people struggling to make ends meet in the economic climate.

While most low- and middle-income earners, including parents of these vaping teens, face higher living costs, "their children waste their allowance money on this health threat", he said.

Conducted recently by Siam University, the survey asked a sample of 400 people aged 13 to 24 who regularly vape how much they spent on vaping and where the money came from.

The survey found 87.75% of the young vapers relied mainly on living allowances given by their parents, with more than half (54.50%) of their allowance spent on vaping.

"If these people instead invest that 2,245 baht a month in an investment programme recommended by the Bank of Thailand, which offers an interest rate of 5%, in 30 years they could earn 1.07 million baht in profit from 808,200 baht accumulated capital," Mr Phatcharaphan said.

He urges young people to consider adopting an investment plan as their New Year resolution.

A public campaign called "Happy New Life" being rolled out together with Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and several other partners promotes this idea.

Phloychanok Saen-athit, a Communication Arts lecturer at Siam University and the survey leader, said social media influencers who glamorise vaping are also a growing concern, as are vaping scenes in popular TV series.

Although e-cigarettes are categorised as illegal products in Thailand, the percentage of young vapers in the country rose by 5.3 times, from 3.3% in 2019 to 17.6% in 2022, ThaiHealth says.