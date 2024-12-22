Bangkok taxi driver flees petrol station, collides with police vehicle

Police inspect a taxi involved in collisions with a truck and a police vehicle after fleeing a petrol station without paying in Chaiyaphum on Saturday. (Photos: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: A taxi registered in Bangkok collided with a truck and a police vehicle as its driver fled a petrol station without paying for fuel.

Sanya Polkong, the 36-year-old taxi driver, was arrested after the collision on Chaiyaphum-Bua Yai Road in Muang district on Saturday morning.

The collision happened as he tried to escape from a police vehicle after he fled a petrol station opposite the Lat Yai police station in Muang district at about 8.20am on Saturday.

The driver of the taxi told police that he had visited his mother in the northeastern province and was about to drive back to Bangkok. He stopped over at the petrol station for refuelling and fled without paying 1,750 baht for fuel.

The driver said he fled because he was wanted for a fraud case.

The taxi driver was unscathed. The driver of the truck was injured.