Pattaya visitor swallowed traffic ticket
Thailand
General

Pattaya visitor swallowed traffic ticket

PUBLISHED : 22 Dec 2024 at 07:37

WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Pattaya police stop the visitor on Saturday evening. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
PATTAYA: A visitor was detained after swallowing a traffic ticket when police stopped his motorcycle Saturday evening.

The muscular foreigner was stopped at a checkpoint in front of the Pattaya police station as he rode a motorcycle without wearing a shirt and crash helmet. He refused to present a driving licence as police asked.

Police gave him a ticket for driving without a licence and helmet. He received the ticket, swallowed it and drank water.

Police locked the front wheel of his motorcycle and tried to handcuff him but to no avail. Finally he agreed to enter the police station for prosecution.

