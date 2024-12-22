Pattaya visitor swallows traffic ticket
text size
Thailand
General

Pattaya visitor swallows traffic ticket

PUBLISHED : 22 Dec 2024 at 10:17

WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Pattaya police stop a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet on Saturday evening. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Pattaya police stop a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet on Saturday evening. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A visitor was detained after swallowing a traffic ticket when police stopped his motorcycle Saturday evening.

The muscular foreigner was stopped at a checkpoint in front of the Pattaya police station as he rode a motorcycle without wearing a shirt and crash helmet. He refused to present a driving licence as requested by police.

Police gave him a ticket for driving without a licence and helmet. He received the ticket,  popped it in his mouth and swallowed it with a swig of water.

Police locked the front wheel of his motorcycle and tried to handcuff him but to no avail. Finally, he agreed to enter the police station for prosecution.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (17)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING