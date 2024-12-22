Thai govt hails use of 1441 cybercrime hotline

The damages caused by cybercrime have plummeted by 44% since the 1441 Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) Hotline was established last year, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

Ekapong Rimcharone, the ministry’s inspector-general, yesterday revealed the AOC’s operation results in its first year, which kicked off on Nov 1, 2023.

He said that the centre aims to tackle fast-evolving online threats with collaborative efforts from various sectors, including banking, telecommunications and law enforcement.

People can report incidents directly to the 1441 Hotline.

The AOC can help coordinate with banks to facilitate an immediate halt of electronic transactions of money and freeze accounts for up to seven days under the Emergency Decree on the Prevention and Suppression of Online Crime.

The centre collects initial information about crimes and forwards it to local police for further investigation. Victims are still required to file a formal police complaint to complete the legal process.

The AOC has coordinated with the Bank of Thailand to tighten the scrutiny of mule accounts. Previously, individuals could open multiple accounts with the same name, but now all accounts under a single name can be simultaneously frozen, he said.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has also imposed measures requiring individuals with more than six SIM cards to explain their usage.

Mr Ekapong emphasised that in the past year, the centre has reduced cases and damages by approximately 44%.

Future initiatives under the decree include accelerating the freezing and recovery of funds for victims, in collaboration with the Anti-Money Laundering Office, banks and telecom operators.

The government also aims to expand partnerships with Asean and developed nations to combat online crime more effectively.