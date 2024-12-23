Birthday kids lose both parents when angry customer shoots up restaurant

Police inspect the crime scene in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Sunday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA - A boy celebrating his birthday and his young sister lost both their parents when a drink-addled customer annoyed by a waiter fired several shots inside the busy restaurant, in Hat Yai district on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at Khrua Paowana eatery on Nuan Kaew Uthit Road about 10pm on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunman was Akarapon Pamchamnong, a 50-year-old defence volunteer of Hat Yai district, police said.

He came to the restaurant alone to drink. After a while, he stepped outside to smoke on the roadside. A waiter who thought that he had finished drinking cleared the table.

When Mr Akarapon saw that, he became annoyed and argued with the waiter and the restaurant owner and then drobe away.

He later returned, resumed the quarrel, drew out a gun and fired it repeatedly.

Two customers were killed - Sitthipong Siriphan, 48, and his wife Orachon Ieankham, 45, both shot in the head.

The couple had brought their young children to the restaurant for a birthday party for their 12-year-old son. The boy was unscathed but his young sister suffered a wound to her head.

Two other people were wounded. Paowana Uttha, the 46-year-old restaurateur, also received a bullet wound to the head, and another customer, Suriya Supradit, 42, was shot in his right arm.

The gunman surrendered to police. Eight spent 9mm cartridges were found at the scene.