Hong Kong tourist in fight with taxi drivers

Listen to this article

Taxi drivers hold down Keith Poon, from Hong Kong, outside Phuket airport on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - A Hong Kong man was taken to hospital to "calm down" after brawling with taxi drivers outside the Phuket airport terminal, police said.

Sakhu police in Thalang district said on Monday that Keith Poon, 35, had mental issues and regularly took medication.

Mr Poon arrived in Phuket on Dec 17 and on Sunday reported the loss of his passport to police at Sakhu.

He was given a temporary travel document on Monday and he had gone to the airport to catch his flight home when the dispute occurred.

Police were called to the scene outside the terminal, where a highly agitated Mr Poon was fighting with taxi drivers and other people. They restrained him and took him to Thalang Hospital to "calm down".